Oregon recovers from streak-busting loss to rout Colorado State

After losing the nation’s longest home winning streak last week on a half-court buzzer-beater, Oregon was determined to start a new streak the next chance it got.

Led by Elijah Brown’s 20 points, the Ducks (6-3) used a big second half to beat Colorado State 95-65 on Friday night in Eugene, Ore.

Brown, who added five rebounds and six assists, was one of six Ducks scoring in double figures. Freshman Troy Brown Jr. returned from a one-game absence because of a concussion and finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds while adding five assists.

Freshman Kenny Wooten added a career-high 13 points for the Ducks.

Prentiss Nixon led Colorado State (4-6) with a game-high 25 points. Nico Carvacho was the only other Rams player in double-figures with 12 points.

Leading 51-41 with 15:19 left in the game, Oregon turned up the defensive pressure. The Ducks went on a 35-9 run in the next 10 minutes, finishing with a MiKyle McIntosh dunk.

Even in the win, Oregon continued to be plagued by fouls. The Ducks committed 25 and the Rams went to the free throw line 27 times, making 19.

Oregon finished 10 of 15 from the foul line.

Where the Ducks made up for the free throw discrepancy was beyond the arc. Oregon made 11 3-pointers while limiting the Rams to 6 of 19 from deep.

Oregon also dominated on the boards, outrebounding Colorado State 41-27, including 12-6 on the offensive glass.