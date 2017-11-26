Young’s 43 points lead Oklahoma past Oregon

Oregon had no answer for Oklahoma freshman point guard Trae Young.

Behind Young’s tournament-high 43 points, the Sooners defeated Oregon 90-80 on Sunday morning in the third round of the Phil Knight 80 Invitational.

Thanks to 26 fouls by the Ducks (5-2), the Sooners (4-1) lived at the free-throw line. They finished the game by shooting 34-of-44 from the line. Meanwhile, Oregon was 10-of-14 from the charity stripe.

Christian James added 11 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma.

Paul White led five Oregon players in double figures with 17 points. Troy Brown Jr. added 13 points and eight rebounds while Elijah Brown finished with 14 points before fouling out.

Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, coming off a 29-point performance Friday night, finished with 11 points on 5-of-15 shooting (0-for-5 from beyond the arc).

Trailing for most of the second half, the Ducks slowly fought their way back into the game, taking their first lead at 62-61 with just 10:25 to play in the game. It was Oregon’s first lead since 15:34 left in the first half.

But, a quick 5-0 Sooners run gave Oklahoma a lead it wouldn’t give away.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman hadn’t been pleased with the way his starting five began games as of late, saying a lack of energy kept putting the Ducks in a hole.

That changed when Oregon shot 6-of-7 to start the game, leading 14-8 early in the first half. The Sooners responded with an 18-5 run over the next four minutes to take the lead. Young slowly extended that lead as he scored the next six points for the Sooners.

Down 37-28 and the game nearly getting out of hand, Oregon went a quick 7-0 run -- buoyed by back-to-back threes -- to fight back. But the Sooners responded with its own 7-0 run to push the lead back to nine with two minutes to go in the half.

Oregon struggled in the tournament defensively, committing 78 fouls over the three games. The Ducks return to action on Friday, Dec. 1 against Boise State.