Preview: Portland State at Oregon

The early-season schedule has mainly beenmanageable for 2017 national semifinalist Oregon, but things are ramping up therest of the week. Up next for the Ducks are a pair of 8-2 teams ranked in thetop 66 of the NCAA RPI, beginning with Wednesday night’s home game againstin-state rival Portland State.

Wednesday’s game is the third of four contests in a nine-dayspan for Oregon, which is coming off a tougher-than-expected 74-68 home victoryMonday over winless Texas Southern. The Tigers trailed only 32-31 at the half, and then after the Ducks extended their lead to 48-33, the visitors again closedto within a point (65-64) with 3 ½ minutes left before Oregon finally managedto pull away. The Ducks made only eight of 25 from 3-point range and had 12turnovers with just 15 assists. “We (almost lost) a 15-point lead, so we have tobe better than that - we can’t give that up,” sophomore point guard PaytonPritchard, Oregon’s lone returning starter from last season, said in the post-gamenews conference. “We just have to move on to our next game now. It’s a quickturnaround. ... and we have to focus on Portland State.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT PORTLAND STATE (8-2): Unlike theirmajor-conference opponent, the Big Sky Conference Vikings have spent most of thelast five weeks on the road, and Wednesday’s game will mark the end of a stretch of six in a row away from home against Division I opponents. Buoyed by its frenetic style andpressure defense, Portland State is riding a four-game win streak - which beganwith an 87-78 victory over the Pac-12’s Stanford on Nov. 26 - and ranks seventhnationally with an average of 91.1 points per outing and second with 22.8turnovers forced. Guards Deontae North (19.2 points) and Bryce Canda (16.4) arethe leading scorers while the 6-4 Canda is the top rebounder (6.9) and freshmanguard Holland Woods is averaging a team-best 5.1 assists.

ABOUT OREGON (7-3): Pritchard finished with ateam-high 16 points while dishing out four assists against Texas Southern andis averaging a team-best 15.8 points and 4.4 assists on the season. Freshman forwardTroy Brown missed the Ducks’ Dec. 1 loss to Boise State, which snapped the Ducks’national-leading 46-game home win streak, but has posted double-doubles in thetwo contests he’s played since and is averaging 11.6 points and a team-best 8.0rebounds. Guard Elijah Brown (12.3 points) and forward Paul White (11.7) also havedouble-digit averages for Oregon, which is shooting 47.3 percent from the fieldas a team while scoring 85.0 points.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon leads the series 11-2 and has won fivestraight with the most recent victory an 81-59 decision on Nov. 30, 2014.

2. Ducks F Kenny Wooten, a 6-9 freshman, is tiedfor 23rd nationally with 2.6 blocked shots per game and has scored13 points in each of the last two contests.

3. Still expected to be without injured big men C Traylin Farris and F Brendan Rumel, Portland State owns a minus-1.8 averagerebound margin which compares less than favorably to Oregon’s plus-7.7 averageadvantage on the glass.

PREDICTION: Oregon 91, Portland State 81