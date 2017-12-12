Oregon holds off Texas Southern

After struggling for much of the game, Oregon used a late run to hang on and defeat Texas Southern 74-68 on Monday night in Eugene.

With the win, the Ducks improved to 7-3 while Texas Southern (0-10) remained winless.

Payton Pritchard led six Ducks in double figures with 16 points. Paul White added 11 points while Mikyle McIntosh chipped in 10.

Troy Brown Jr. struggled shooting the ball for the Ducks but still finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Donte Clark led Texas Southern with 17 points while his backcourt mate Demontrae Jefferson finished with 16.

The Ducks did a good job of limiting Clark and Jefferson as they combined to shoot 10 of 34 from the field and 4 of 16 from beyond the arc.

With Oregon clinging to a three-point lead at 71-68, with 1:15 to play, Brown hit a 3-pointer, his only one of the game, for the two-possession margin. Texas Southern brought the ball down on the next possession but Jefferson’s layup attempt was blocked by Kenny Wooten, thus sealing the game.

Wooten provided a huge spark off the bench, finishing with 13 points (6-of-7 shooting), four rebounds and four blocks. Victor Bailey Jr. also added 11 points off the bench, giving the Ducks a 27-14 advantage in points off the bench.

One game after scoring 20 points, Oregon’s Elijah Brown finished with zero points on 0-for-3 shooting.

The Ducks return to action Wednesday when they host Portland State at 7 p.m. Texas Southern travels to Baylor on Thursday.