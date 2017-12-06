FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thompson leads Oregon State past Eastern Kentucky
#US College Basketball
December 6, 2017 / 5:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thompson leads Oregon State past Eastern Kentucky

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Thompson leads Oregon State past Eastern Kentucky

Junior guard Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 26 points to lead Oregon State to a 74-62 nonconference victory over Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday at Corvallis, Ore.

Sophomore forward Tres Tinkle contributed 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Beavers (5-3). Junior forward Drew Eubanks added 10 points for Oregon State.

Junior forward Nick Mayo and sophomore guard Asante Gist scored 15 points apiece to pace Eastern Kentucky (4-5). Freshman guard Dedric Boyd added 12 points for the Colonels.

Eastern Kentucky gave the Beavers a fight until Oregon State used a 13-4 run to turn a 57-54 advantage into a 12-point cushion. Tinkle capped the surge with a jumper with 2:44 remaining.

The Colonels moved within 70-62 on two free throws by Boyd with 1:29 to play before Eubanks put the game away with back-to-back dunks.

Gist connected on three consecutive 3-pointers to give Eastern Kentucky a 35-31 halftime lead.

Mayo’s basket 52 seconds into the second half gave the Colonels a six-point lead before Oregon State responded with 12 consecutive points -- capped by Tinkle’s jumper -- to take a 43-37 lead with 15:24 remaining.

Tinkle’s 3-pointer with 10:31 to play pushed the Beavers’ advantage to 53-45. Eastern Kentucky cut its deficit to three on a 3-pointer by senior guard Dillon Avare with 8:36 remaining before Oregon State took charge.

The Beavers started strong and held an 18-9 lead after a dunk by junior center Gligorije Rakocevic with 12:37 left in the half. However, the Colonels answered with a 15-2 burst to take a four-point lead before Oregon State went on an 11-2 surge to grab a 31-26 edge just prior to Gist’s personal half-ending shooting spree.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
