Thompson helps Oregon St. hold off Jacksonville St.

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 18 points and Oregon State shot 52.2 percent from the floor to hold off Jacksonville State 70-69 on Tuesday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Beavers forwards Drew Eubanks and Tres Tinkle came up big down the stretch, answering Jacksonville State’s late challenge with timely baskets. They joined Thompson and Kendal Manuel in double-figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Eubanks grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, and blocked a pair of Gamecocks’ shot attempts in the late going -- including the would-be game-winning attempt from Jacksonville State’s Jamall Gregory in the final seconds.

The Beavers (7-3) fell behind in the first half and trailed 36-33 at the break, but Thompson’s four-point play coming out of the locker room gave Oregon State a lead it held for nearly the duration of the second half.

The Gamecocks (7-3) never trailed by more than five points, but Oregon State’s efficient field-goal shooting -- including 8 of 18 from behind the 3-point line -- prevented them from regaining the lead.

Thompson made 4 of 8 from deep, including the 3-pointer after halftime on which he was fouled for the four-point swing.

Jacksonville State shot 16 for 17 from the free throw line, and the Gamecocks held a slight rebounding advantage at 32-27.

Jacksonville State got 20 points from guard Malcolm Drumwright, who connected on one of his three 3-pointers to pull the Gamecocks within one at 5:26. He later hit on a jump shot to make it 68-67 with 2:58 left.