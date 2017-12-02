Eubanks powers Oregon St. past Loyola Marymount

Oregon State center Drew Eubanks had 22 points and forward Tres Tinkle added 18 and a career-high seven assists in the Beavers’ 78-74 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions at Gill Coliseum on Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.

Stephen Thompson Jr. and brother Ethan had 11 points apiece for the Beavers (4-3), who led by 10 with 12 minutes remaining and held on.

Eubanks made all 10 of his field-goal attempts and had five rebounds and four blocked shots.

Freshman Zafir Williams had 14 points and James Batemon had 12 points for the Lions (4-3). Seven-foot-3 center Mattias Markusson added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Thompson Jr. had five points in the final 3:55 to help hold off the Lions, who were within two points for the last time on Eli Scott’s layup with 4:37 left.

Tinkle, who played six games last season before suffering a season-ending wrist injury, had seven rebounds and three blocked shots. He has scored in double figures in 17 of his last 18 games dating to the 2015-16 season.

Tinkle made two free throws in the final 18 seconds.

The Beavers shot 56.0 percent from the field and limited the Lions to 42.9 percent.

Sophomore Kendal Manuel had five points and Eubanks had four when the Beavers went on an 18-2 run to take 34-18 with 2:23 remaining in the first half. It was 38-25 at half.

Oregon State played its first game without sophomore guard JaQuori McLaughlin, who left the program Friday. McLaughlin averaged 10.5 points a game as a freshman in 2016-17 but was averaging only 2.7 points a game this season. He was replaced in the starting lineup in Sunday’s 65-46 victory over Marist.