Oregon State outlasts Saint Louis for 63-59 win

Drew Eubanks gave Oregon State a four-point lead with 21 seconds left, and the Beavers hung on to beat Saint Louis 63-59 on Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

Tres Tinkle had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Eubanks added 12 points for the Beavers, who shot 41.3 percent from the field.

Jordan Goodwin led the Billikens with a game-high 22 points. He made 9 of 15 shots.

Up two with 1:06 to go, the Beavers twice got offensive rebounds as they managed to bleed 45 seconds off the clock, culminating with Eubanks’ layup.

Stephen Thompson Jr. made two free throws with 11 seconds left to seal it for Oregon State.

It was the sixth straight win for the Beavers (8-3).

Oregon State led 58-54 with 1:48 left after making an 11-4 run.

Neither team led by more than four over the game’s final 10 1/2 minutes.

After Saint Louis (5-6) went up 41-32 on a 3-pointer by Goodwin just over four minutes into the second half, the Beavers made a 13-2 run to take a 45-43 lead with 8:01 left.

Saint Louis made just 12 of 22 free-throw attempts.

The Billikens outscored the Beavers 20-8 over the final 11 minutes before halftime as Oregon State missed its final 10 field goal attempts of the half.

The Beavers were 8-for-14 from the floor to start the game.

Oregon State made a 12-2 run to take an 18-9 lead nine minutes in.

The game was played in Portland as part of a double-header involving Oregon State’s men’s and women’s programs.

The Beavers play at Kent State on Thursday. Saint Louis returns home to play Campbell on Tuesday.