Utah gets road win against Oregon State

Justin Bibbins made two free throws with 39 seconds left and scored a game-high 18 points to lead Utah to a 66-64 win over Oregon State on Sunday in Corvallis, Ore.

Bibbins, who also dished out six assists, made a layup to cap a 15-3 run that gave the Utes a 62-55 lead with just over five minutes remaining.

The Utes, who shot 47.7 percent from the floor for the game, made 6 of 7 shots during the run as the Beavers were 1 of 8.

Oregon State closed to within one twice over the final 1:07 but missed three shots in the final 11 seconds as the Utes (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) hung on.

The Beavers (9-5, 1-1) had won seven of their previous eight games.

Tres Tinkle scored 14 points, and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 13 and Drew Eubanks had 10 for Oregon State, which shot 41.8 percent for the game.

David Collette had 12 points for Utah.

The Beavers made five of eight field goals to start the second half and took 43-41 lead with 15:41 to go.

Oregon State pushed its lead to 51-45 on a tip-in by Ethan Thompson.

The Beavers outscored the Utes 19-7 to open the second half.

The Utes led for most of the first half thanks to their long-range shooting.

Utah made 10 3-pointers to just two for the Beavers in the first half, and the Utes led 38-32 at the break.

After Oregon State scored the game’s first five points, the Utes made four 3-pointers during a 12-4 run.

Kolbe Caldwell’s 3-pointer with 10:18 to go in the first half put Utah up 22-13.

The Utes were 10 of 17 from deep in the opening 20 minutes, while the Beavers made just 2 of 7.

The Beavers, who open Pac-12 play with three straight home games, host Oregon on Friday.

Utah returns home to take on No. 17 Arizona on Thursday.