Booker leads Long Beach State past Oregon State
#US College Basketball
November 24, 2017 / 9:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Booker leads Long Beach State past Oregon State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Booker leads Long Beach State past Oregon State

Deishaun Booker capped a 14-point, 12-assist game with a 3-pointer with 1:25 left Friday as Long Beach State edged Oregon State 74-69 at HP Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. in a consolation round game of the AdvoCare Invitational.

Booker, KJ Byers and Barry Ogalue each added a pair of free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the game for the 49ers, which improved to 3-3 and will play for fifth place in the tournament on Sunday against Marist or Nebraska.

Long Beach State trailed 49-42 with 10:26 left after a jumper by Stephen Thompson, Jr., who led all scorers with 24 points. But the 49ers went on an 11-4 run and tied the game at 53 on a jumper by Temidayo Yussuf with 6:20 remaining.

Forward Gabe Levin, who also scored 14 points, canned two foul shots with 4:43 left to give Long Beach State the lead for good at 60-58. The 49ers hit 52 percent of their field-goal tries in the second half to make the difference in a game where neither team enjoyed a double-figure lead.

Tres Tinkle turned in a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Beavers (2-3), while Ethan Thompson added 14 points. Oregon State narrowly outrebounded Long Beach State 40-37, but made just 40.6 percent of its field goals, including a miserable 3-of-24 effort from the 3-point arc.

The 49ers led by a game-high nine points in the final five minutes of the first half, but the Beavers rallied and got the game even at 29 at intermission.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
