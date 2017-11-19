Eubanks leads Oregon State past Long Beach State

Drew Eubanks posted a double-double as Oregon State fended off pesky Long Beach State 89-81 on Saturday night in Corvallis, Ore., in the Advocare Invitational.

The junior forward scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Beavers improved to 2-1.

Long Beach State rallied late, cutting a 10-point Oregon State lead to three with 1:02 remaining. But a last-ditch effort fell short as the 49ers (2-1) lost for the first time on the year.

Bryan Alberts scored 19 points to lead Long Beach State, which rallied twice in the second half. Alberts and Edon Maxhuni each hit 3-point shots to cut the Beavers’ 40-31 halftime lead to one point with 16:29 left to play.

Oregon State responded behind a Tres Tinkle 3-pointer and field goal to help push the lead back to nine points. The redshirt sophomore, and son of Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle, closed out the night with 20 points.

Jaquori McLaughlin and Stephen Thompson Jr. (17 points) each doled out five assists to pace the Beavers.

All told, four Long Beach State players scored in double digits, including Barry Ogalue (17 points), Maxhuni (16 points) and Gabe Levin (12 points).

The Long Beach State bench outscored its Oregon State counterparts 24-10, while the Beavers dominated the paint by a 46-28 margin.

Oregon State shot 55 percent from the floor, but had to overcome 26 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Long Beach State knocked down 30 of 68 shots (44 percent), and was 45 percent from 3-point range.

Both teams hit the road to continue the Advocare Invitational. Oregon State travels for a Thanksgiving night showdown in Orlando to face St. John‘s. Long Beach State heads to Morgantown, W. Va., on Monday to face West Virginia.