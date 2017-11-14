Dalton leads visiting Wyoming past Oregon State

Hayden Dalton scored 22 points as the pesky Wyoming Cowboys upended the Oregon State Beavers 75-66 on Monday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

The senior forward led the Cowboys with nine rebounds and hit on 4 of 7 from three-point range to deal the Beavers their first loss of the young season.

Wyoming overcame 16 turnovers by using runs of 11-3 and 11-0 in the final six minutes to erase a five-point Oregon State lead. Justin James scored 19 points and Alan Herndon added 16 points for the Cowboys. Herndon asserted his presence in the paint with six blocks.

The Cowboys shot 51 percent from the floor (26 of 51), including 9 of 20 from 3-point range.

The Beavers shot 40.7 percent (24 of 59) and went cold down the stretch with three scoring droughts of more the three minutes apiece. In addition, Oregon State missed nine free throws.

Tres Tinkle posted a double-double for Oregon State with 20 points and 14 rebounds, one shy of equaling a personal best for the redshirt sophomore. Junior forward Drew Eubanks added 17 points for the Beavers.

Tinkle also tied teammate Stephen Thompson Jr. with three steals.

The win is the second on the year for undefeated Wyoming, which heads to the Cayman Island Classic on Nov. 20 and a matchup versus South Dakota State. Oregon State will take a 1-1 record into its Nov. 18 home matchup against Long Beach State.