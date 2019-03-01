Doutrive's buzzer-beater leads Arizona over Oregon State

Arizona freshman guard Devonaire Doutrive grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a layup to beat the buzzer as the Wildcats beat Oregon State 74-72 in a Pac-12 game Thursday night in Corvallis, Ore.

Arizona point guard Justin Coleman launched a difficult, fall-away jumper from the top of the key with about 2.5 seconds left. The ball bounced off the front of the rim right to Doutrive, who jumped to grab the rebound and lay it in.

Arizona (17-12, 8-8 Pac-12) has won three consecutive games after losing seven in a row.

Brandon Randolph led Arizona with 15 points, hitting 7 of 8 shots from the field. Doutrive came off the bench to finish with nine points — all in the second half — making all four of his field-goal attempts.

Tres Tinkle poured in 24 points for the Beavers while Ethan Thompson scored 18 and older brother Stephen Thompson Jr. had 17.

Oregon State (17-10, 9-6) failed to secure its first winning conference record since it earned a share of the league title with a 15-3 mark in 1989-90, when star guard Gary Payton was a senior.

Randolph hit a 10-foot, buzzer-beating runner along the baseline with 2:10 left to give Arizona a 70-68 lead. Tinkle tied the game with two free throws with 1:54 to go.

Randolph followed with a deep 2-pointer — with a foot inside the arc — to make it 72-70. Stephen Thompson tied the game with a driving layup with 24.5 seconds remaining to set up the final possession.

Arizona starting center Chase Jeter left the game with 13:22 left after he became tangled with Tinkle and fell to the floor. Trainers looked at Jeter’s left knee on the bench before taking him to the locker room. He returned to the game at the 7:46 mark, wearing a sleeve over the knee, but he came back out 40 seconds later and did not return.

Even without Jeter for most of the second half, Arizona managed a 35-19 rebounding edge and grabbed 12 offensive boards, including the one in the final seconds.

Brandon Williams scored 10 for Arizona before fouling out with 3:58 to go. Coleman and Ira Lee also scored 10.

