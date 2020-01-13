Tinkle helps Oregon State pull off upset over No. 24 Arizona

Senior forward Tres Tinkle scored 20 points and became the third-leading scorer in Oregon State history as the hot-shooting Beavers ran away from No. 24 Arizona 82-65 on Sunday night in Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon State (12-4, 2-2 Pac-12) beat a ranked team for the first time since topping No. 21 USC 85-70 on Jan. 24, 2016. Arizona (11-5, 1-2) got swept on the two-game Oregon conference road trip for the first time since 2006 and has lost four of its past five games.

Arizona freshman Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and nine rebounds. Jemarl Baker Jr. added 10 points off the bench.

Tinkle also posted six rebounds and seven assists, while Ethan Thompson had 18 points and eight assists. The junior guard reached 1,000 career points.

Tinkle passed Mel Counts into third place on the school’s list for career points, finishing the game with 1,979. Gary Payton holds the record at 2,172.

Oregon State trailed by four early in the second half but made eight consecutive shots to open a 58-51 lead with 9:38 to go. The Beavers finally missed an attempt but then ripped off six more made field goals in a row to more than subdue the Wildcats, whose offense was largely vexed by Oregon State’s zone in the second half.

Oregon State shot 65.4 percent (17 of 26) and scored 51 points in the second half. Arizona made 34.5 percent after intermission.

Three other Oregon State players reached double-digit points — Kylor Kelley (13), Alfred Hollins (12) and Zach Reichle (11).

The Beavers surged ahead early in the game with an 8-0 run as Arizona went 6:07 without a field goal. Oregon State led by as many as eight points with 12:11 left in the first half, but the Wildcats chipped away and took a 28-26 lead after a back-to-back punch of a Nnaji alley-oop dunk and a 3-pointer from Max Hazzard.

The game was tied at halftime after Reichle drove from the wing for a reverse layup with seven seconds left to make it 31-31.

