Oregon State holds on against Arizona State

Drew Eubanks led a balanced attack with 16 points as Oregon State held on for a 79-75 victory over Arizona State Saturday night at Gil Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Eubanks made 6 of 9 shots from the field as Oregon State (14-14, 6-10 Pac-12) shot 52.8 percent. Tres Tinkle added 15 points, eight assists and eight rebounds to reach double figures scoring for the 31st straight game as the Beavers halted a three-game losing streak despite not hitting a field goal in the last 2:44.

Alfred Hollins added 14 points while brothers Stephen Thompson Jr. and Ethan Thompson contributed 13 and 12 points respectively.

Tra Holder rebounded from going scoreless in Thursday’s game at Oregon to lead Arizona State (19-9, 7-9) with 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting.

Kodi Justice added 12 points, but second-leading scorer Shannon Evans II was held to nine points. Evans made just 2 of 10 from the floor and missed five 3-point attempts.

Arizona State was done in by 16 turnovers, its highest total in a conference game this season. Oregon State matched a season-best with 13 steals.

Oregon State took its first double-digit lead at 49-39 on a 3-pointer by Kendal Manuel with 13:04 remaining. The Beavers expanded their lead to 59-44 on a 3-pointer by Hollins with 8:53 remaining but Arizona State countered with a 10-1 run over the next two minutes.

Arizona State continued hanging around and was within 75-72 when Holder hit two free throws with 1:38 remaining. After Tinkle missed a tip-in attempt with 83 seconds left, Holder drained a 3-pointer to forge a 75-75 deadlock with 65 seconds to play.

Oregon State regained the lead when Eubanks sank two free throws with 36.1 seconds left. Following a timeout, Justice’s 3-point attempt was long with 18 seconds left and Tinkle was fouled getting the rebound.

An 87 percent foul shooter, Tinkle missed both free throws with 14 seconds left but Ethan Thompson easily grabbed the offensive rebound Thompson then made two free throws with 11 seconds left and Holder missed two 3-point attempts before Mickey Mitchell missed a corner 3-point attempt as time expired.

