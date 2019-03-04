Arizona State holds off Oregon State

Luguentz Dort had 16 of his 20 points in the second half to lead Arizona State to a 74-71 win over Oregon State in a Pac-12 game at Corvallis, Ore., on Sunday night.

Mar 3, 2019; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson (5) celebrates with center Jack Wilson (14) after scoring a basket during the first half at Gill Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Dort’s two free throws with 4.5 seconds gave Sun Devils the three-point lead, and Stephen Thompson’s last-second shot from midcourt banged off the backboard for Oregon State (17-11, 9-7 Pac-12).

Zylan Cheatham finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona State (20-9, 11-6), and Remy Martin and Rob Edwards each had 13 points.

Tres Tinkle scored 24 points and Ethan Thompson had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Beavers.

Oregon State cut the lead to 68-67 on two free throws by Tinkle with 2:48 left in regulation, but Dort made a 3-pointer with 58 seconds remaining.

Tinkle made a layup 10 seconds later to cut the lead to 71-69.

After Martin missed a 3-pointer, Stephen Thompson missed a layup with 12 seconds left. Martin got the rebound and passed to Edwards, who was fouled with eight seconds left.

Edwards made one of two free throws to increase the lead to 72-69 and before Oregon State could get a 3-pointer off, Ethan Thompson was fouled with five seconds left. He made both free throws to cut the deficit to 72-71.

Oregon State closed the first half on an 8-0 run, behind six points from Tinkle, to take a 37-30 lead at halftime.

Ethan Thompson had 10 points and seven rebounds and Tinkle had 11 points by halftime for Oregon State. Tinkle had eight points in the last four minutes of the half, while Arizona State had five.

The Sun Devils started out cold from 3-point range, making only 2 of 9 from beyond the arc.

They Sun Devils came out in the second half on a 9-2 run to tie the game at 39 with 17:06 left.

The lead changed nine times with six ties after that. Neither team had a lead greater than five points to the end of the game.

—Field Level Media