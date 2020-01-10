Arizona State uses long ball to get 1st Pac-12 win

Remy Martin had 24 points and three 3-pointers and Rob Edwards added 18 points and four 3-pointers off the bench to lead Arizona State to an 82-76 Pac-12 victory over host Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., on Thursday.

Romello White had 12 points and nine rebounds and Kimani Lawrence had nine points and five rebounds for the Sun Devils (10-5, 1-1), who had lost three of four.

Tres Tinkle had 22 points and four 3-pointers, Ethan Thompson had 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting, and Kylor Kelley had 10 points, six rebounds four blocked shots for the Beavers (11-4, 1-2), who had been 7-0 at home this season.

Martin was 9 of 19 from the field and Edwards was 6 of 10 (4 of 5 on 3s) as the Sun Devils shot 48.3 percent after being held to less than 36 percent in three of their previous four games. They also had a 38-31 rebounding edge.

Edwards, averaging 8.6 points a game, started the first 14 games before being replaced by Lawrence on Thursday after going 4-for-32 from the field in the previous five games, including 1 of 18 from 3-point range.

Arizona State finished the first half on a 14-3 run for a 36-25 lead as Martin had 12 points and two 3s. Oregon State made only two field goals in the final 12 minutes, missing 11 of its last 13 attempts.

Martin’s jumper gave Arizona State a 62-45 lead with 9 1/2 minutes left before the Beavers rallied. Tinkle completed a four-point play to cap a 9-0 spurt to make it 74-67 with 2:28 remaining. Thompson’s 3 made it 79-74 with 27.2 seconds left, and his layup with 16.2 seconds left cut it to 80-76. Alonzo Verge Jr. made two free throws to close it out, however.

Arizona State has won three in a row and four of the last five in the series, the games decided by a total of 18points.

Tinkle has 1,959 career points and needs 15 points to pass Mel Counts for third place in school scoring history.

—Field Level Media