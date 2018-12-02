Thompson brothers lead Oregon State rout of Missouri State

Stephen Thompson Jr. had 25 points, and younger brother Ethan Thompson had 22 as the Oregon State Beavers outshot the Missouri State Bears 101-77 in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday.

Both brothers tied personal career highs with five 3-pointers apiece, and Thompson Jr. set a school record for career threes. Ethan Thompson made all five of his tries from deep and 8 of 9 attempts from the field overall.

Tres Tinkle had 24 points, six rebounds and five assists, and 7-foot center Kylor Kelley had four blocked shots to increase his Pac-12 lead in his first start of the season. The Beavers (6-1) set a school record with 16 3-pointers in their highest-scoring game of the season.

Jarred Dixon tied a career high with 31 points and made a career-high six 3-pointers, while transfer Tulio Da Silva had 21 points for the Bears (3-5), who have lost five in a row after opening the season with three straight victories.

Thompson Jr. has 187 3-pointers, two more than Ahmad Starks had from 2010-13 before finishing his eligibility at Illinois. Thompson Jr. was 10 of 14 from the field and made his first eight attempts, including five threes.

Oregon State led 50-35 at the break and scored the first nine points after halftime. The lead climbed as high as 31 at 90-59 with 6:47 to play.

Tinkle extended his streak of consecutive double-figure scoring games to 42 as the Beavers tied their best start since the Steve Johnson/Mark Radford team opened 26-0 in 1980-81. Alfred Hollins had eight points and seven assists.

The Beavers made four 3-pointers in the first four minutes and Missouri State made three, an early indicator of things to come. Missouri State finished 12 of 26 from 3-point range.

Oregon State shot a season-high 60.9 percent from the field in its first game without starting 6-foot-11 center Gligorije Rakocevic, who is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot. Kelley started in his place.

