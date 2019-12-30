Thompson's 25 points lead Oregon State over North Dakota

Ethan Thompson scored 25 points and Tres Tinkle added 16 as Oregon State completed its nonconference schedule with an 83-66 victory over visiting North Dakota in Corvallis, Ore., on Sunday.

Kylor Kelley added 14 points and five blocked shots as the Beavers (10-2) matched their best 12-game start since the 1984-85 team started the season with an 11-1 mark.

Thompson also had eight assists, in addition to shooting 7 of 13 from the floor and 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Marlon Stewart scored 19 points and Brady Danielson added 18 as the Fighting Hawks (6-8) saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Strong at home all season, the Beavers showed it early, shooting 12 of 26 (46.2 percent) in the first half, while making half of their six 3-point tries. Oregon State’s defense held North Dakota to 37.0 percent shooting in the first half while taking a 36-28 lead.

The victory never was in doubt as Oregon State had a 38-33 rebounding advantage and forced the Fighting Hawks into 17 turnovers. The Beavers had a 20-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 15 points for North Dakota, while Filip Rebraca added 13. Rebraca was 6 of 12 from the field and added 10 rebounds.

Oregon State shot 45.2 percent from the field in the game while improving to 7-0 at home. It is the second time under head coach Wayne Tinkle the Beavers opened with seven consecutive victories at home.

This marks the fifth time in six seasons under Tinkle that Oregon State has at least eight victories in their first 12 games.

Tinkle’s son Tres became the 25th player in Pac-12 Conference history to reach 1,900 points for his career.

The meeting between North Dakota and Oregon State was the first ever between the schools.

Oregon State will open Pac-12 play at Utah on Thursday, when North Dakota will begin Summit League play at Denver.

