Beavers stroll past Ducks

Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and guard Stephen Thompson Jr. added 16 points in the Beavers’ 76-64 Pac-12 victory over Oregon on Friday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Tinkle had his third double-double of the season as the Beavers (10-5, 2-1 Pac-12) won the 349th edition of the Civil War, the most-contested rivalry in NCAA Division I in a series that dates to 1903.

Drew Eubanks amassed 15 points and eight rebounds and Seth Berger had 12 points for the Beavers, who had lost seven of the previous eight in the series.

Forward Paul White had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Ducks, who had won six of seven. He scored 13 points in the first half. Oregon’s Victor Bailey Jr. had 11 points, and MiKyle McIntosh and Payton Pritchard had nine apiece.

Tinkle’s 3-pointer gave the Beavers a 50-43 lead with 10:49 remaining, and Berger’s steal and breakaway layup increased the gap to 57-44 with 8:15 remaining. That capped a 12-1 run as the Ducks went more than four minutes without a field goal.

Oregon (11-5, 1-2) was never closer than 10 thereafter.

Oregon State shot 52.8 percent from the field and held Oregon to 36.2 percent.

The Beavers limited Colorado to 34.5 percent shooting in a 76-57 victory in the Pac-12 opener on Dec. 29. The Beavers opened league play with three consecutive home games.

Pritchard, Oregon’s leading scorer with a 15.4 average, produced all of his points in the second half Friday. He wound up 3 of 10 from the field.

Eubanks’ layup gave Oregon State an 18-13 lead at 12:41 of the first half, the largest advantage for either team in a tight first half.

White, a 6-foot-9 junior, made a layup with two seconds remaining to bring the Ducks within 30-29 at halftime.

White had three points in a 77-62 victory over Colorado last Saturday after missing the previous two games while in the concussion protocol. He was elbowed in the head in a 68-61 victory over Fresno State on Dec. 16.

