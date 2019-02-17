Oregon State sweeps Oregon, stays in Pac-12 fight

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 22 points as Oregon State defeated visiting Oregon 72-57 Saturday night in a Pacific-12 Conference game in Corvallis, Oregon.

Feb 16, 2019; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Paul White (13) fouls Oregon State Beavers forward Kylor Kelley (24) during the first half at Gill Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Tres Tinkle added 13 points and had team-high totals of eight assists and six rebounds for the Beavers (16-8 overall, 8-4 Pac-12), who remained in a second-place tie in the conference with Utah, three games behind league-leading Washington.

Teammates Gligorije Rakocevic and Ethan Thompson scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Oregon State swept the Civil War series between the schools for the first time since the 2009-10 season after winning the conference opener 77-72 on Jan. 5 in Eugene, Ore. The teams met for the 352nd time, an NCAA record. The Beavers hold a 189-163 advantage in the series.

Freshman Louis King led Oregon (15-10, 6-6) with 20 points and eight rebounds, and Paul White scored 12 points. The Ducks’ Payton Pritchard, who was coming off consecutive games of 20-plus points, was limited to four on 1-for-4 shooting, although he did have seven assists.

King scored 11 points in the first half as the Ducks led from start to finish, taking a 28-27 lead into the intermission.

But Steven Thompson Jr. opened the second half with a four-point play, giving the Beavers their first lead. Oregon State scored the first nine points of the second half.

Trailing 38-30, the Ducks went on a 9-0 run of their own, with White’s three-point play giving them a 39-38 lead.

A 3-pointer by King gave the Ducks a 42-40 lead with 12:35 remaining, but the Beavers answered with an 8-0 run, sparked by Steven Thompson’s 3-pointer, to take the lead for good.

The Beavers extended the lead to 17 points on a layup by Ethan Thompson, Steven’s brother, with 2:33 remaining.

Oregon State shot 25 of 50 from the field, including 8 of 24 from 3-point range, and converted 14 of 23 free throws.

The Ducks were 20 of 46 from the field and 9 of 24 from 3-point range, but just 8 of 15 at the line.

