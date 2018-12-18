Oregon State rolls past Pepperdine

Junior forward Kylor Kelley set a school record with nine blocked shots and also had 10 points and nine rebounds to help Oregon State cruise to an 82-67 nonconference victory over Pepperdine on Monday night at Corvallis, Ore.

Junior forward Tres Tinkle recorded 21 points, seven assists and five steals as the Beavers (7-3) halted a two-game losing streak. Senior guard Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 20 points, sophomore forward Alfred Hollins added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals and sophomore guard Zach Reichle had 13 points.

The 7-foot Kelley has 40 rejections in 10 games.

Sophomore guard Kolbey Ross had 15 points and eight assists and senior guard Eric Cooper Jr. also scored 15 points for Pepperdine (6-6). Sophomore guard Jade’ Smith added 11 points for the Waves, who lost their second straight game.

Pepperdine was just 7 of 23 from 3-point range and shot 36.7 percent overall.

The Beavers shot 54.2 percent and hit 8 of 19 from behind the arc. Oregon State notched a 38-24 rebounding edge to overcome 20 turnovers while the Waves committed 13.

The Beavers led by 12 five-plus minutes into the second half before rattling off 10 straight points to take a commanding 61-39 lead.

Thompson scored five points during the spurt and Kelly finished it with a dunk with 12:29 remaining.

Tinkle hit two free throws to make it 67-44 with 8:27 left and the 23-point margin stood up as the Beavers’ largest lead.

Tinkle scored 12 and Reichle added 11 in the first half as the Beavers held a 46-36 lead.

The contest was tied at 20 after a basket by Pepperdine freshman forward Kessler Edwards with 9:13 left in the half before Oregon State used a 12-3 burst to take a nine-point lead with 5:39 remaining.

The Waves recovered to trail by just three points but Reichle drained two 3-pointers and Tinkle and Hollins each made one in the final three minutes as the Beavers took the 10-point lead into the break.

