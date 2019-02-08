Da Silva, Sharma pace Stanford past Oregon State

Oscar da Silva more than doubled his scoring average Thursday night with a game-high 23 points as Stanford knocked Oregon State out of sole possession of second place in the Pac-12 Conference with a 83-60 decision at Corvallis, Ore.

Da Silva, who entered the game averaging 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, stuffed the stat sheet, adding nine boards and seven assists. Josh Sharma also far eclipsed his 8.2 ppg average with 20 points for the Cardinal (12-10, 5-5 Pac-12). Daejon Davis kicked in 11, and KZ Okpala added 10 points, eight under his average.

Tres Tinkle’s 16 points paced the Beavers (14-8, 6-4) while Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 15 and Ethan Thompson added 14 points. But Oregon State never led and trailed for more than 38 minutes, undone by poor shooting and its inability to rein Stanford in on the defensive end.

While the Cardinal finished the night at 53.8 percent from the field, the Beavers connected on just 38.3 percent of their field goals. Stanford also owned the glass 41-26, ceding only eight offensive rebounds, and drew 16 assists on 28 buckets.

Stanford took charge in the game’s first seven-plus minutes, establishing a 20-10 lead with 12:39 remaining when Davis drilled back-to-back 3-pointers 34 seconds apart. The margin grew to 24-13 at the 10:49 mark as da Silva converted a pair of free throws.

Bryce Willis sank two foul shots with 7:56 left to up the advantage to 33-19, and a three-point play from da Silva just over five minutes later increased the cushion to 44-27. Oregon State made a little run to close the half, chopping the lead to 48-35 as Stephen Thompson beat the buzzer with a jumper.

Efficiency marked the half for the Cardinal. They canned 16 of 27 field-goal attempts and 6 of 12 from the 3-point line for an effective field-goal percentage of 70.4. Fouling them didn’t work, either, as they made 10 of 11 at the stripe.

—Field Level Media