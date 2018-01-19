Oregon State slows UCLA, 69-63

Sophomore forward Tres Tinkle scored 16 points, and Oregon State effectively slowed the pace while delivering a 69-63 victory over UCLA on Thursday in Pac-12 play at Corvallis, Ore.

Junior forward Drew Eubanks and junior guard Stephen Thompson Jr. added 12 points apiece for the Beavers (11-7, 3-3 Pac-12). Freshman guard Ethan Thompson had 11 points, and senior forward Seth Berger scored 10.

Junior guard Aaron Holiday scored 22 points and senior center Thomas Welsh contributed 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Bruins (13-6, 4-3). UCLA shot just 37.9 percent from the field, including 7 of 23 from 3-point range.

Oregon State shot just 36.5 percent but possessed a 45-37 rebounding edge and collected 18 offensive boards to 11 by UCLA.

The Beavers were the tougher team down the stretch while improving to 9-2 at home.

UCLA held a 60-59 lead on two free throws by Holiday with 3:24 left before Tinkle drained a 3-pointer 26 seconds later. Thompson Jr. added a 3-pointer to give Oregon State a 65-60 edge with 2:16 remaining.

Eubanks added a dunk to make it a seven-point margin with 34 seconds left. Freshman guard Kris Wilkes drained a 3-pointer to get the Bruins within four, but Tinkle hit two free throws with 14.6 seconds left to close out UCLA.

Earlier, Berger connected on a 3-pointer and Thompson hit two free throws as Oregon State opened up a 48-40 advantage with 12:09 to play. The Bruins answered with eight consecutive points and tied the score on a layup by sophomore forward Alex Olesinski with 9:37 remaining.

Oregon State scored the final six points of the first half to take a 31-26 lead at the break.

Welsh drained a 3-pointer to give the Bruins a 26-25 lead with 1:38 remaining. Eubanks delivered a dunk 22 seconds later to put the Beavers on top, and after a Stephen Thompson Jr. basket, Eubanks sank a layup with two seconds to play to account for the five-point edge.

Oregon State led despite at the break shooting just 33.3 percent from the field. UCLA was just a tad better at 34.5 percent.

--Field Level Media