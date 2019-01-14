Oregon State unbeaten in Pac-10 after dumping UCLA

Senior guard Stephen Thompson and sophomore guard Ethan Thompson scored 17 points each as Oregon State used their brother attack to remain undefeated in the Pac-12 Conference with a 79-66 victory Sunday night against visiting UCLA.

Junior forward Kylor Kelley and junior forward Tres Tinkle each had 14 points as the Beavers (11-4, 3-0) won their first three conference games for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

The Beavers also have their best overall record to start a season since the 1989-90 team opened 13-2.

Kris Wilkes had 21 points for UCLA (10-7, 3-1), giving him double digits in points in every Bruins game this season. Wilkes recovered from a slow first half, when he scored just three points and was 1-of-7 from the field.

Stephen Thompson reached the 1,500-point plateau in his career, and he also notched his 200th career 3-pointer. Kelley had five of Oregon State’s eight blocks and now has multiple blocked shots in every Oregon State game this season.

The game was tied 16-16 midway through the first half before the Beavers took control with a 10-1 run for a 26-17 lead.

Oregon State led 32-26 at halftime, despite going just 2-of-13 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes. UCLA was just 1-of-8 on 3-pointers in the first half.

UCLA tied the score 45-45 with 13:43 remaining on a jump shot from Jaylen Hands, but Oregon State went on an 18-5 run to take a 63-50 lead with 5:33 remaining. The Beavers were never threatened from there.

Junior guard Prince Ali scored 13 points for the Bruins, who are 3-1 under interim coach Murry Bartow, who took over when Steve Alford was fired on Dec. 31 after UCLA got off to a 7-6 start. Hands added 12 points.

UCLA had a 40-38 rebounding advantage, but the Beavers still led 42-26 on points in the paint.

Oregon State joined Arizona and Washington as the only remaining undefeated Pac-12 teams just two weeks into conference play.

