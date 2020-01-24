UCLA gets 2nd straight Pac-12 win at Oregon State

Chris Smith scored 15 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 points, and UCLA knocked off Oregon State, 62-58, Thursday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

UCLA (10-9, 3-3 Pac-12) held Oregon State to 36.6-percent shooting from the floor and made 13 free throws in the final 4:23 — eight of which came in the last 43 seconds.

Jalen Hill, who went scoreless for the preceding 39 minutes and change, made half of UCLA’s foul shots in the closing stretch. Jules Bernard scored two of his 11 points at the foul line to preserve the win.

Thursday’s victory marked the second in a row for the Bruins, coming off a defeat of Cal on Sunday in which UCLA held the Golden Bears to just 40 points. The consecutive conference wins also mark the first Pac-12 winning streak for UCLA under first-year coach Mick Cronin.

A 33-26 rebounding edge, led by Hill with five, complemented UCLA’s stingy defensive effort. Three Beavers scored in double-figures, led by Tres Tinkle’s 17 points, but the Bruins held Oregon State to 4-of-14 shooting from the floor to start the game.

Oregon State (12-7, 2-5) struggled connecting on its field-goal attempts in general. The Beavers made more foul shots (23) than field goals (15).

Ethan Thompson finished with 14 points for the Beavers. Zach Reichle added 12 points, including 3-of-4 shooting from behind the 3-point arc.

Oregon State made just five 3-pointers as a team. Trailing by three with less than 30 seconds left, Alfred Hollins missed two looks at would-be game-tying shots from behind the arc.

Since routing nationally ranked Arizona on Jan. 12, Oregon State has dropped three straight. The losing skid jeopardizes the Beavers’ aspirations of an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. They came into the weekend homestand with the Pac-12’s Los Angeles schools ranked No. 64 in the NCAA NET.

