Starters lift Oregon State to win over UC Riverside

Four starters took virtually every shot and scored almost every point Tuesday night as Oregon State subdued UC Riverside 72-59 in each team’s season opener at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Tres Tinkle stuffed the stat sheet for his father, coach Wayne Tinkle, scoring 19 points, hauling in eight rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Stephen Thompson added 18 points, while Ethan Thompson tallied 17 and Gilgorije Rakocevic hit for 12 points.

The Beavers’ starting lineup combined for 68 points and hoisted 55 of the team’s 59 field goal tries. They made nearly 51 percent of their shots, including 58.1 percent in the second half, and drew 18 assists off 30 makes.

Dikymbe Martin scored a game-high 20 points for the Highlanders, out of the Big West Conference. Dragan Elkaz added 12, but UC Riverside wasn’t able to find the range with consistency, making only 38.6 percent of its field goal attempts.

Martin’s 3-pointer with 16:56 left in the game gave the Highlanders a 35-33 edge, but Oregon State rattled off the next 14 points. UC Riverside didn’t score for almost five minutes. By the time Eric Rwahwire ended the drought with a jumper, the Beavers owned a 10-point lead.

The margin never dipped below 10 for the game’s remainder, reaching 18 when Tinkle sank a foul shot with 2:10 remaining.

Oregon State got out of the blocks quickly, opening up a 13-3 lead when Thompson converted a transition layup at the 14:23 mark of the first half and forcing a UC Riverside timeout. Thompson canned a jumper with 7:39 remaining to maintain a 23-13 advantage.

At that point, the Highlanders made their move. They closed the half on a 14-5 spurt, getting a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left by Elkaz to go into the locker room just a point down at 28-27.

UC Riverside made just 33 percent of its first half shots but owned a 15-6 advantage in scoring from the 3-point line. The Beavers dominated rebounding 23-15, with Tinkle grabbing six.

