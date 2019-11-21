Tinkle scores 27 as Oregon State grounds Gauchos

Tres Tinkle recorded 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Oregon State beat UC Santa Barbara 78-67 in Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic campus-site action on Wednesday in Corvallis, Ore.

The Beavers (4-1) led wire-to-wire at Gill Coliseum, and a 17-5 run in the first seven minutes of the second half provided Oregon State the cushion it needed to cruise to the win.

Tinkle, who came in averaging 21.5 points and 10 rebounds per game, matched his season high on the glass and moved into fourth place in Oregon State history 1,774 career points.

Ethan Thompson added 16 points for Oregon State despite missing all four of his 3-point attempts. Alfred Hollins scored 13 points and hauled in five rebounds for the Beavers.

Oregon State shot well below its season average of 42.2 percent from behind the arc, going 4 of 15 (26.7 percent). That well outpaced UC Santa Barbara, however, which shot just 5 of 27 (18.5 percent) from deep.

The Gauchos (1-3) went ice cold shooting from the floor in the first 10 minutes after intermission, making just five field goals in that stretch.

Their scoring picked up to keep the deficit manageable, paced by Amadou Sow’s 14 points. He also grabbed 11 rebounds. Matt Freeman and Max Heidegger contributed 13 points apiece for UC Santa Barbara.

Heidegger knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a run that cut Oregon State’s lead from 19 points to 11 with 6:22 to go. However, he finished just 2 of 9 from behind the arc.

UC Santa Barbara’s inconsistency shooting translated into plenty of rebounding opportunities, and the Gauchos dominated the Beavers on the glass with a 43-30 edge. They turned 18 offensive rebounds into 14 second-chance points to just six second-chance points for the Beavers.

Oregon State had the advantage in points off turnovers, turning 14 takeaways into 15 points. The Beavers also outscored the Gauchos in the paint, 40-34.

