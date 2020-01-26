Okongwu helps USC to rout of Oregon State

Onyeka Okongwu led a balanced scoring effort with 18 points in Southern California’s 75-55 victory over Oregon State in a Pac-12 Conference game on Saturday at Corvallis, Ore.

Okongwu also had eight rebounds for the Trojans (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12). Jonah Mathews added 16 points, Elijah Weaver had 13 points and four assists, Ethan Anderson contributed 11 points and six rebounds and Nick Rackocevic finished with 10 points.

The Beavers (12-8, 2-6) were led by Tres Tinkle’s 17 points while Kylor Kelley had 10. Oregon State has lost four consecutive games after upsetting Arizona at home Jan. 12.

Tinkle broke the school record with 35 straight free throws made. He passed Vince Fritz (1967) and Jared Cunningham (2010-11). They each made 34 consecutive.

Tinkle also moved to second on the Oregon State career scoring list, trailing only Gary Payton. Tinkle is at 2,050 points. Payton amassed 2,172 from 1987-90. Tinkle passed Steve Johnson, who had 2,035 from 1977-81.

Oregon State narrowed a 22-point deficit to six points when Antoine Vernon’s second field goal of the season, a 3-pointer, pulled Oregon State to within 46-40 with 12:48 to go. Oregon State had a possession to cut the lead even further, but USC responded with a 12-0 run to pull away for good.

USC led Oregon State 30-8 in the first half and went into halftime leading 36-28. The Beavers closed out the final seven minutes of the first half on a 20-6 run. Tinkle had 12 points to lead Oregon State’s charge in the first half.

USC shot 64.6 percent from the field in the game compared to 37.0 for Oregon State. The Trojans’ defense tallied four blocked shots and eight steals.

Oregon State’s Kylor Kelly, who leads the Pac-12 and is second in the nation in blocked shots per game (3.95), did not block a shot against the Trojans.

—Field Level Media