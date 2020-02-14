Tinkle ties Oregon St. mark in win over Utah

Tres Tinkle finished with 11 points, tying him for the school record at 89 consecutive games scoring in double digits, in Oregon State’s 70-51 win over Utah in a Pac-12 game on Thursday night at Corvallis, Ore.

The streak ties the record held by Mel Counts, who established the mark from December 1961 to March 1964.

The 19-point victory margin is the largest for Oregon State over Utah in the series.

Oregon State (15-9, 5-7 Pac-12) had four players in double-figure scoring, including Tinkle, who also had eight rebounds and four assists.

Kylor Kelley led the Beavers with 16 points and had nine rebounds. Ethan Thompson finished with 13 points and 11 assists. Zach Reichle had 10 points.

Utah (14-10, 5-7) shot poorly from the field (37.3 percent), 3-point range (26.3 percent) and from the free throw line (50 percent). The Utes were led by

Branden Carlson’s 13 points and eight rebounds. He was the only Utes scorer in double figures.

Oregon State led for most of the game, since 18:24 remained in the first half.

The Beavers took control by outscoring Utah 20-5 to lead 31-14 with three minutes remaining until halftime.

Oregon State led 35-19 at halftime behind eight points each from Thompson, Kelley and Jarod Lucas. That trio made 8 of 16 shots from the field and Lucas made all five of his free-throw attempts.

Utah made only 8 of 27 shots from the field in the first half.

The Utes, who had 14 turnovers in the game, never threatened in the second half. Their turnovers contributed to Oregon State having an 18-8 edge in points off turnovers.

Oregon State had 19 assists for its 24 made field goals. The Beavers were also effective at the free-throw line, making 14 of 15 shots.

The Beavers avenged an 81-69 loss at Utah on Jan. 2.

—Field Level Media