Last-second 3-pointer gives Oregon State 2OT win over Washington

Stephen Thompson Jr. dribbled the ball over the half-court line, crossed the 3-point arc, then dribbled back and sank a contested 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left to lift Oregon State to a 97-94 double-overtime win against Washington on Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.

With 10 seconds left in the second OT, Washington’s Dominic Green made one of two foul shots to tie the score at 94.

Tres Tinkle’s all-around performance paced the Beavers (13-11, 5-7 Pac-12). The sophomore forward finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, helping Oregon State earn a second consecutive win after a 1-6 stretch.

Thompson had 22 points, six assists and six steals, while Drew Eubanks added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Beavers. Oregon State’s Alfred Hollins scored 12 points.

Washington (17-8, 7-5) got 28 points and 12 rebounds from Noah Dickerson. Jaylen Nowell scored 23 points, Matisse Thybulle had 15 points and David Crisp contributed 11 points and seven assists for the Huskies, who dropped their second in a row following a four-game winning streak.

The Beavers led 94-90 after a Eubanks dunk with 39 seconds to go in the second extra period, but the Huskies replied with a Thybulle 3-pointer seconds later.

An Oregon State turnover set up Washington to go for the win. Nowell missed a jump shot, but Green got the rebound and was fouled.

In the first overtime, Oregon State twice went up by four points, at 85-81 on an Ethan Thompson 3-pointer and at 87-83 on a Tinkle layup with 2:45 to go.

The only points in the remainder of the opening overtime were four foul shots by Dickerson. Stephen Thompson missed two free throws with three seconds remaining, sending the game to double OT.

Washington blew a five-point lead in the final 80 seconds of regulation. Tinkle’s three-point play with 1:16 to go pulled Oregon State within 80-78. After Thybulle missed a shot, another Tinkle layup evened the score with 41 seconds left.

Nowell was off target for the Huskies with 17 seconds to go, and Stephen Thompson couldn’t connect at the second-half buzzer, leading to overtime.

Both teams shot effectively from the floor, Oregon State hitting 55.6 percent of its field-goal attempts and Washington 50 percent. The Huskies had a big edge at the foul line, making 20 of 24 attempts to the Beavers’ 8 of 16.

