Washington outlasts Oregon State for ninth straight win

Jaylen Nowell scored 19 points to lead a balanced Washington attack as the Huskies remained unbeaten in Pacific-12 Conference play with a 79-69 victory against host Oregon State on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, Ore.

The Huskies (16-4, 7-0 Pac-12), who scored the final 10 points in a 61-56 victory Thursday at Oregon, scored the first 11 points Saturday and Oregon State never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

Nahziah Carter came off the bench to match his career-high with 18 points for the Huskies. The sophomore forward from Rochester, N.Y., shot 8-for-11 from the field and added three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

David Crisp scored 14 for the Huskies and Matisse Thybulle, the conference’s reigning defensive player of the year, added 11 points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists. The Huskies extended their winning streak to nine games and improved to 7-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1952-53 season, when they made their only Final Four appearance.

Stephen Thompson Jr. led Oregon State (12-7, 4-3) with 30 points, four shy of his career-high set earlier this month against USC.

Tres Tinkle, the conference’s second-leading scorer at 20.4 points per game, finished with 18 points on 4-for-12 shooting, but 13 of those points came in the second half when the outcome was already decided. Tinkle grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Oregon State’s Kylor Kelley, who leads the nation with 3.89 blocked shots per game, was limited to 19 minutes because of foul trouble and didn’t get a block.

Washington took a 40-27 halftime lead as Nowell and Carter each scored 11 points. The Huskies shot 59.3 percent from the field (16 of 27) and scored 18 points off 11 Oregon State turnovers.

The Huskies forced five turnovers in the opening three minutes, scoring eight points off of them, to take an 11-0 lead.

The Huskies will play host to USC and UCLA next week, while the Beavers head to Colorado and Utah.

