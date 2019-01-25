Fast start carries Oregon State past Washington State

Connecting on 61 percent of its shots in the first half, Oregon State established a 16-point halftime lead and cruised to a 90-77 Pac-12 win Thursday night over Washington State at Corvallis, Ore.

Four players scored in double figures for the Beavers (12-6, 4-2), led by Stephen Thompson with 22 points and Tres Tinkle with 21. Ethan Thompson added 20 points, and Kylor Kelley chipped in 10 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Robert Franks scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and recorded four assists for the Cougars (8-11, 1-5) before fouling out with 2:02 left in the game. CJ Elleby added 21 points, and Marvin Cannon came off the bench to tally 10.

In moving into a four-way tie for third place in the conference, Oregon State trailed for only 25 seconds and owned a double-digit lead for almost the entire second half. The Beavers drew 23 assists on 34 made field goals and committed only nine turnovers.

Oregon State began to take charge just past the halfway mark of the first half, notching its first 10-point lead when Kelley jammed Stephen Thompson’s missed shot with 6:48 remaining for a 37-27 advantage.

Ahmed Ali sank a 3-pointer in transition with 4:28 left to pull Washington State within 40-33, but the Beavers finished the half with a 12-3 run. Warren Washington started it with a dunk off a Stephen Thompson pass, and Thompson completed the burst by draining a trey with nine seconds remaining for a 52-36 advantage at halftime.

The margin reached 19 early in the second half before the Cougars made it mildly interesting. When Jervae Robinson converted a layup with 12:35 left, they drew within 67-58 and forced a Beavers timeout.

But Oregon State responded with an 8-2 spurt, Tinkle capping it with a three-point play in transition at the 8:23 mark for a 75-60 advantage. The game never got closer than 10 for its remainder.

Washington State canned 50 percent from the field but was dominated on the boards, 39-24.

