Oregon State uses 20-0 run to put away Washington State

Sophomore forward Tres Tinkle scored 20 points and freshman forward Alfred Hollins added a season-high 19 as Oregon State trounced Washington State 94-62 on Thursday in Pac-12 play at Gill Coliseum at Corvallis, Ore.

Junior forward Drew Eubanks contributed 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots as Oregon State (12-11, 4-7) halted a four-game losing streak. Junior guard Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 16 points and freshman guard Ethan Thompson contributed 10 points and six assists.

The Beavers shot 65.6 percent from the field in the second half to finish at 56.9 percent while defeating the Cougars for the eighth time in the past nine meetings. Oregon State racked up 13 steals, led by four from Hollins and three from Tinkle.

Junior forward Robert Franks scored 17 points for Washington State (9-14, 1-10), which has lost six straight games and 10 of its past 11. Sophomore guard Carter Skaggs had 11 points for the Cougars, who shot 37.9 percent from the field.

Eubanks’ dunk with 4:42 remaining pushed his career point total to 1,001. He is the 41st player in Oregon State history to reach 1,000.

The Beavers took control with a 20-0 run that lasted more than 5 1/2 minutes and stretched over both halves.

Franks hit two free throws to tie the score at 24 with 3:54 left in the first half before the Oregon State explosion. Tinkle scored five straight points during the burst to increase the lead to 11 and Thompson Jr. converted a layup with two seconds left to give the Beavers a 37-24 halftime lead.

Eubanks opened the second half with a jumper, Tinkle drained a 3-pointer and Thompson Jr. scored to end the burst and make it 44-24 with 18:25 left in the contest.

Sophomore guard Malachi Flynn hit a jumper with 18:11 left for Washington State’s first points in a span of 5:43.

Skaggs hit a 3-pointer to pull the Cougars within 46-31 with 15:48 left but the margin again reached 20 on Tinkle’s dunk with 16:09 remaining. Hollins converted a three-point play to make it 67-43 with 12:07 to go.

Tinkle’s layup later ended a 10-0 surge that increased Oregon State’s lead to 81-54 with 5:32 remaining.

The lead topped out at 33 points.

--Field Level Media