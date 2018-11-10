Tinkle's 28 points lead Oregon State past Wyoming

Tres Tinkle finished with a double-double of 28 points and 11 rebounds, and three teammates scored in double figures as host Oregon State rolled past Wyoming, 83-64, on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, Ore.

Stephen Thompson Jr. (16 points), Alfred Hollins (16) and Kylor Kelley (12) followed Tinkle in the scoring column, helping the Beavers shoot 49.2 percent from the floor. Tinkle, who finished three points off his career high, led the display of torrid shooting, going 12-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

Justin James led the Cowboys with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jake Hendricks chipped in 14 points, while Hunter Maldonado and Brandon Porter scored 10 apiece.

The Beavers led by as many as 15 points in the first half, grabbing a 26-11 edge on a three-pointer from Thompson with 8:34 remaining before the break. The score snapped a combined scoring drought of more than three minutes between the teams.

Wyoming whittled into the deficit after that, getting as close as eight points before entering halftime trailing, 41-32. Porter scored the first points of the second half, but the Beavers (2-0) regrouped, scoring the next 14 points to re-establish a double-digit lead and seize control of the game.

Shorthanded in the frontcourt, Wyoming (0-2) struggled under the boards without forwards Jordan Naughton (knee) and Hunter Thompson, a redshirt freshman who still was in the concussion protocol after accidentally being hit in the jaw during Tuesday’s season opener against UC Santa Barbara.

Junior college transfer Lwal Dung and Porter, a freshman, played increased minutes as a result. The Beavers won the rebounding battle, 45-27, including a 29-17 edge on the defensive glass. Oregon State went 16-of-21 from the free-throw line, while Wyoming shot 9-of-20.

Oregon State improved to 9-4 in the all-time series against Wyoming, avenging a home loss last season.

—Field Level Media