Late rally lifts Wyoming past host Oregon State

Trailing by as many as 11 points in the second half, the Wyoming Cowboys rallied for a 76-73 road victory over the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis on Sunday.

Warith Alatishe missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds from the top of the key, sealing the fate of the Beavers (2-2), who dropped their second consecutive game after falling in their official Pac-12 opener to Washington State on Wednesday.

Marcus Williams’ layup with 30 seconds left gave the Cowboys (3-1) a 73-72 lead -- their first since the 6:53 mark of the first half.

Maurice Calloo missed a 3-pointer at the other end for the Beavers and Kenny Foster collected the rebound and was fouled. Foster made both free throws with 16.5 seconds left.

Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson drew a foul with 11.5 seconds remaining but missed the second of two free throws. Alatishe missed a put-back attempt that was rebounded by Foster, who also made 1 of 2 free throws to keep it a one-possession game at 76-73.

Foster and fellow reserve guard Xavier DuSell, who fouled out with 11 seconds to play, hit multiple 3-pointers and Kwane Marble II scored on a layup to cap a 12-3 run that helped the Cowboys trim Oregon State’s double-digit lead one at 62-61 with 8:09 to play.

Foster finished with 19 points and five rebounds and DuSell finished with 14 points. Jeremiah Oden finished with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Cowboys.

Oregon State led for most of the game as it aggressively attacked the basket and earned a marked advantage in free-throw attempts. The Beavers went 26 of 33 from the foul line while Wyoming went 12 of 22.

But Wyoming shot 48.3 percent from the field as opposed to Oregon State’s 35.7-percent shooting.

Thompson provided the spark early for the Beavers scoring their first eight points and 11 of his 20 in the game’s first five minutes. Thompson and Dearon Tucker, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks off the bench and went 8-for-8 from the free throw line, nearly put the game out of reach.

But Hunter Thompson’s 3-pointer with 1:34 left and Foster’s layup with 1:00 left made it a one-point game and gave Wyoming one last chance to rally, and the Cowboys capitalized.

