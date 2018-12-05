Penn sinks Miami with 3-point barrage

Freshman forward Michael Wang came off the bench to score a career-high 23 points on 5 of 6 3-point shooting to spark red-hot Penn to an 89-75 victory over Miami Tuesday night in Philadelphia’s Palestra.

The Quakers (7-2) shot 59.6 percent for the game and hit 13 of 23 3-point attempts in leading all but the first three minutes of the game.

Forward A.J. Brodeur scored 18 points and guard Devon Goodman added 16 for the Quakers.

The loss was the fourth consecutive setback for the Hurricanes (5-4), matching their longest losing streak since a four-game skid in late January of the 2010-11 season.

Guard Zach Johnson led four double-figure scorers for Miami with 17 points while guard Chris Lykes added 16. Sophomore forward Sam Waardenburg scored a career-high 14.

Wang had matched his previous season high in the first half with his 14 points on 4 of 5 3-point shooting igniting Penn’s 3-point barrage that led to a 50-36 lead at the break.

The Quakers finished the first half 11-of-18 from behind the arc and shot 65.5 percent from the field overall.

The Hurricanes kept pace early on and were within two points, 25-23, just past the midpoint of the opening period. But over the next 3:33 the Quakers had worked their way to a 38-29 cushion, and a little over two minutes later Wang dropped in back-to-back 3-pointers to put them up 46-32.

Miami trailed by as many as 19 points on two occasions in the second half before going on an 13-0 run and cutting a 17-point deficit down to 77-73 before Goodman’s basket and free throw stopped the bleeding for the Quakers.

Penn’s lead was back to 12 points, 85-73 with 1:30 remaining as the Quakers ended the game on a 12-2 spurt.

Penn’s next game is at La Salle on Saturday. The Hurricanes are going for final exams and don’t play again until Dec. 19 when they host Houston Baptist.

