Tinkle leads Oregon State past Penn in Virgin Islands

Tres Tinkle poured in 32 points, took 12 rebounds and keyed crucial runs in both halves as the Oregon State Beavers rolled past the Penn Quakers 74-58 on Monday at the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in St. Thomas.

The Beavers (4-1) led by just five points at the midway point of the second half before reeling off a 13-5 run over a four-minute span to build their advantage to 63-50 with 6:59 to play and take control of the game.

Oregon State would expand that advantage to as many as 21 points in the final minutes before the Quakers made a late run to make things look more respectable.

Stephen Thompson Jr. added 11 points, and Kylor Kelley hit for 10 for Oregon State, which outshot the Quakers 50.9 percent to 35.6 percent and owned a 39-32 edge in rebounding.

Devon Goodman led Penn (4-2) with 13 points, while Antonio Woods added 11 for the Quakers, who lost their second straight after starting the season with four wins. AJ Brodeur pulled down nine rebounds in the defeat.

Tinkle paced the Beavers with 14 points in the first half, with the final two coming on a steal and a dunk right before the buzzer sounded to end the first 20 minutes of play.

Goodman led the Quakers with seven points in a first half that was almost dead-even statistically.

Oregon State opened the second half with a 13-0 run keyed by eight points from Tinkle and punctuated by a dunk from Gligorije Rakocevic that moved the Beavers’ lead to 44-29.

A 3-pointer from Penn’s Jackson Donahue ended the Oregon State run and began a Quakers’ comeback that saw them climb to within 50-45 on a layup by Woods with 10:42 to play.

Penn returns to the floor on Saturday when in hosts Stockton, while the Beavers travel to Long Beach State on Sunday.

—Field Level Media