Penn ends No. 17 Villanova's Big 5 dominance

Antonio Woods and AJ Brodeur each scored 16 points, and Penn upset No. 17 Villanova 78-75 Tuesday at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

Michael Wang scored 14 points while Jake Silpe and Devon Goodman had 11 each as Penn (9-2) snapped Villanova’s 25-game winning streak in the Big 5. Villanova’s last loss in the Big 5 came on Dec. 5, 2012, to Temple.

Penn’s last win against Villanova came on Dec. 10, 2002. The Quakers had dropped 15 in a row overall in the series before Tuesday.

The Wildcats (8-3) were led by Collin Gillespie with 21 points. Phil Booth added 18, Saddiq Bey 13 and Eric Paschall 10. Villanova had its six-game winning streak snapped.

Penn jumped out to a quick 14-2 lead before the Wildcats responded with a 15-0 spurt to go ahead 17-14.

Villanova became entangled in foul trouble with 12 overall before the break, and the Quakers held a 32-28 advantage at halftime.

Villanova had not trailed at halftime against Pennsylvania since 2002.

An early three-point play by Woods after the break extended Penn’s lead to 39-32. Silpe then hit 1 of 2 free throws for a 40-32 lead with 16:57 remaining.

Booth and Gillespie connected on back-to-back 3-pointers, and Paschall threw down a two-handed dunk for Villanova as it closed within 44-40 with 13:46 left.

Villanova kept chipping away and got within 63-60 on a steal and 3-pointer by Gillespie with 5:17 remaining.

With the Wildcats trailing 70-67 and 1:01 left, Gillespie missed a 3-point try, and Penn corralled the rebound. Brodeur hit 1 of 2 free throws for a 71-67 advantage. Silpe then knocked down two free throws for a 73-67 lead with 31.2 seconds left.

Goodman hit two free throws with 6.2 seconds left to give the Quakers a 78-72 lead.

Booth drained a deep trey with 1.1 seconds remaining to close the gap to three, and Villanova had a chance to tie the game after a Quakers turnover. However, Booth’s 3-point attempt from the corner came up short, and the Penn fans stormed the court.

