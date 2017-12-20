Balanced attack leads Penn State past Binghamton

Five Penn State players finished in double figures and the Nittany Lions pulled away from Binghamton 80-65 on Tuesday in State College, Pa.

Mike Watkins scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Penn State (10-3), which won its third straight.

Shep Garner made 5 of 7 3-point attempts for 15 points, and Tony Carr and Josh Reaves added 15 apiece to help the Nittany Lions snap the Bearcats’ seven-game winning streak.

J.C. Show had 13 points for Binghamton (8-5). Tyler Stewart and Thomas Bruce added 12 and 10, respectively, for the Bearcats.

Penn State led for all but 2:49 and went up by 15 with 2:39 to play on Garner’s final 3-pointer.

The Nittany Lions jumped in front 8-0 before the Bearcats settled in, chipping away with a handful of mid-range shots and a pair of 3-pointers.

Binghamton got a pair of deep treys back-to-back from Snow and Stewart to take a 19-16 lead -- their first and last -- with 10:39 to play in the first.

The Nittany Lions leaned on Watkins for the latter half of the first. He scored six points in a 1:38 span to help Penn State take a 39-36 lead into halftime.

Penn State made 57.4 percent of its shots, including 15 of 23 in the second half.