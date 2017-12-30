Penn State crushes winless Coppin State

Penn State controlled the first half and dominated the second to rout Coppin State 88-43 on Saturday in University Park, Pa.

Tony Carr notched 15 of his 21 points in the first half, Josh Reaves finished with 12 and Mike Watkins and Lamar Stevens added 11 apiece for the Nittany Lions (11-4).

Cedric Council Jr. led Coppin State (0-15) with 11 points and Tre’ Thomas had nine for the Eagles. Coppin State has lost 19 of its last 20 games dating back to last season.

The Nittany Lions led 43-23 at halftime and pulled away with a 22-0 run over 6:09 early in the second.

Lamar Morgan made a free throw to break up the run with 8:37 left.

It wasn’t enough as Penn State soundly controlled the first half, too.

The Nittany Lions opened by scoring 15 of the game’s first 20 points, including an opening tic-tac-toe play in which Watkins tipped the game-opening jump ball to Carr, who flipped it to Stevens to finish with a dunk just three seconds in.

Meanwhile, Coppin State didn’t score until nearly three minutes into the first half. Poor passing, airballs and lost dribbles continued to plague the Eagles through the first 20 minutes, and they made just 8 of 23 field goals, turned the ball over nine times and trailed by 20 at halftime.

It began to get chippy midway through the first. Watkins and Nazeer Bostick were called for technical fouls after Bostick drained a 3-pointer that gave Penn State a 32-13 lead with 7:31 to play.

After the shot fell, Bostick appeared to turn and say something to the Coppin State bench. Eagles players took exception and Watkins walked over and began jawing, drawing his own foul.