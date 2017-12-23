Scott 3-pointer lifts Rider past Penn State

Frederick Scott scored 14 points and drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Rider came back to beat Penn State 71-70 on Friday at Jordan Center.

Dimencio Vaughn scored 16 points for the Broncos (6-5) who trailed by 10 points with 14:18 left. Tyere Marshall chipped in 15 and Stevie Jordan added 12 as Rider won its second straight.

Josh Reaves scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (10-4), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Shep Garner led Penn State with 18 points on six 3-pointers and Tony Carr, Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins had 10 points apiece for the Nittany Lions.

Scott led the final comeback effort starting with four minutes left.

He scored seven-straight points in a 1:57 span that cut Penn State’s lead to 65-64. Rider took a 66-65 lead when Scott hit a pair of free throws with 1:23 left. Moments later, Garner hit a final 3 that gave Penn State a 70-66 lead with 22 seconds left.

Jordan’s 10-foot jumper with 14.8 seconds left pulled Rider within 70-68, and Stevens missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left setting the stage for Scott.

Penn State’s shooters were cold for most of the final minutes. The Nittany Lions suffered through a late 0-for-6 stretch for nearly four minutes while Scott led the comeback at the other end of the floor.

The Nittany Lions controlled play for large portions of the first half. They went up 12-5 in the first 4:15 but the Broncs battled back with Watkins on the bench with two fouls.

Allen hit a jumper to tie it 15-15 with 13:10 left in the opening half but Garner nailed three-straight 3-pointers to spark a 20-16 run en route to a 35-31 halftime lead.

Garner made all four of his first-half 3s. Carr made two and Nazeer Bostick added one for the Nittany Lions who combined to shoot 58 percent from long distance in the first.