Carr drives Penn State past Fairleigh Dickinson

Tony Carr continued his torrid start to the season with 20 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals to lead Penn State to an 81-57 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.

In Friday’s season-opening win against Campbell, Carr toyed with a triple-double against the Camels by scoring 33 points, grabbing nine rebounds and recording seven assists.

On Sunday, he had plenty of help as Josh Reaves compiled 17 points and eight assists and Mike Watkins tallied 15 points and had five rebounds.

Lamar Stevens chipped in with 12 points as the Nittany Lions moved to 2-0 on the season.

The Knights fell to 0-2 after losing by 22 points on Friday to No. 23 Seton Hall.

Mike Holloway Jr. led the Knights with 19 points. Jahlil Jenkins added 14.

Fairleigh Dickinson was playing without its leading scorer from last season, Darian Anderson, who is out with a stress fracture.

Although the Knights were playing without their other top two scorers from a team that went 11-19 last year, they went toe-to-toe with the Nittany Lions for the first 10 minutes and led 23-22.

But in the blink of an eye, Penn State had a double-digit lead and never looked back.

Reaves’ layup with under 10 minutes left in the half put the Nittany Lions up 24-23.

Stevens followed with a pair of free throws as well as two jumpers and Carr scored four straight, and all of a sudden Penn State had a 39-25 lead.

The Nittany Lions took a 45-29 lead into halftime as Carr sank a layup as time expired.

The lead ballooned to 23 on a Stevens dunk midway through the second half and reached 28 on a jumper from Nazeer Bostic.

The Knights did not get closer than 16 the rest of the way.