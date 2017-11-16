Penn State prevails over Montana

Sophomore forward Lamar Stevens scored a game-high 25 points as Penn State outlasted Montana for a 70-57 victory on Wednesday night in State College, Pa.

This was the first meeting between Penn State (3-0) and Montana (2-1), and the visiting Grizzlies were coming off a big win at Pitt.

Montana gave Penn State plenty of trouble. The Nittany Lions were unable to take command until the final minutes.

The game remained close early as Stevens scored 10 points and helped Penn State to a 34-29 lead over the stubborn Grizzlies.

Montana would not go away in the second half, using a 9-0 run to the cut the lead to 51-50, which the Grizzlies did on junior guard Ahmaad Rorie’s layup with just under 10 minutes remaining.

But Penn State senior guard Shep Garner drilled a 3-pointer that started a seven-point run. That gave the Nittany Lions a 58-50 lead and the Grizzlies went 3:33 without a point.

Montana then rallied once more. The Grizzlies scored five straight points and sliced the lead to 58-55 before Garner hit two 3-pointers in 39 seconds that gave Penn State a nine-point edge.

Garner finished with 12 points as did teammate Josh Reaves, a junior guard. All of Garner’s points came on 3-pointers.

Rorie led Montana with 16 points, but the Grizzlies struggled offensively in the final part of the game, making only two baskets in the last 10 minutes.

Junior guard Michael Oguine added 15 in the loss and junior forward Jamar Akoh pitched in with 11 points.