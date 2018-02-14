BC overcomes early deficit, hands Pitt 14th straight loss

Jerome Robinson had a game-high 27 points as Boston College erased an early 15-point deficit to rout Pittsburgh 81-58 in Atlantic Coast Conference play Tuesday night at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

Robinson was limited to two points on 1-of-6 shooting in the first half after picking up three fouls, including one technical. Boston College (16-10, 6-7 ACC) picked up its second straight win and has won three of its last four.

Parker Stewart scored 16 points to lead Pittsburgh (8-19, 0-14), which suffered its 14th consecutive loss -- all in ACC play. The Panthers’ last conference victory came last Mar. 7 in a 61-59 decision against Georgia Tech.

Jordan Chatman chipped in 17 points for the Eagles, making 5 of 12 from 3-point range. Vin Baker Jr. scored 11, and Nik Popovic nearly had a double-double with nine points and a game-best 14 rebounds.

Jared Wilson-Frame was the Panthers’ only other double-digit scorer with 11 points.

Boston College shot a blistering 61.3 percent from the field in the second half but finished at 43.9 percent for the game.

Pittsburgh got off to a hot start and took a 28-13 lead on Stewart’s 3-pointer with 7:17 to play in the first half.

BC regrouped with a 19-4 run to knot the score at 32 on a pair of Popovic free throws with 49 seconds left before halftime and entered the break down 34-32.

The Eagles scored the first 12 points of the second half to open a 43-34 lead with 15:59 to go. Another 3 from Stewart cut the Panthers’ deficit to 43-40 with 15:11 on the clock, but BC had the lead up to 10 by the 13:37 mark.

BC was up 20 with 2:03 to go and opened its biggest margin on the game’s final basket.

Boston College hosts gridiron rival Notre Dame in its second-to-last home game Saturday. Pittsburgh will get another chance to snap its skid against Florida State on Sunday.

--Field Level Media