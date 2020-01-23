Pitt pulls out win over Boston College

Freshman Justin Champagnie had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Ryan Murphy hit a tiebreaking, 16-foot jump shot with four seconds remaining as host Pittsburgh survived a late Boston College rally to produce a 74-72 win on Wednesday.

Au’Diese Toney had 16 points, Trey McGowens had 14 points, Murphy had 11 points and three 3-pointers, and sophomore Xavier Johnson had nine points and tied a career high with 10 assists for Panthers (13-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Pitt trailed by 14 in the first half but lost a 10-point lead in the final 4:22 before Murphy’s game-winner.

Freshman Jay Heath had 16 points and four 3-pointers, Derryck Thornton had 13 points and seven assists, and Jairus Hamilton had 13 points and six rebounds and for the Eagles (9-10, 3-5), who have lost four straight.

McGowens made two free throws with 4:22 remaining to give the Panthers their largest lead at 65-55 before the Eagles rallied. Heath had five points, including his fourth 3-pointer, and Steffon Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to bring the Eagles within 71-68 with 1:07 left.

After a Hamilton free throw, Thornton scored layups off two consecutive Pitt turnovers, the latter coming with 12 seconds remaining to tie it at 72.

Champagnie, who had his fourth double-double, was 8 of 14 from the field and Toney was 7 of 9 for the Panthers, who shot 52.6 percent overall, 62.1 percent in the second half. They made 6 of 12 3-point attempts, with Murphy going 3-for-3.

Mitchell and Nik Popovic had 12 points apiece for the Eagles. Popovic, who was averaging 11.8 points a game, played for the first time since Dec. 3 after missing nine games with a back injury. Mitchell missed the Eagles’ most recent game, a loss to Wake Forest, due to an illness.

Mitchell had eight points and Heath hit a pair of treys as Boston College built a 24-13 lead with about nine minutes left in the first half. Julian Rishwain hit his second 3-pointer and Hamilton made a layup to give the Eagles their biggest lead at 33-19.

Murphy made a 3-pointer and Champagnie scored three straight baskets in a 9-0 run as Pitt closed within 33-28 at the half. The Panthers scored the first eight points of the second half and trailed only once thereafter.

Boston College made 10 of 24 3-point attempts and shot 48.1 percent from the floor.

