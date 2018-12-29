Pitt dispatches Colgate

Trey McGowens had 16 points and Jared Wilson-Frame added 15 to lead Pittsburgh to a 68-54 win over visiting Colgate on Saturday afternoon at Petersen Events Center.

Will Rayman had 10 points for the Raiders, who fell to 8-5 on the season and 4-5 on the road.

The Panthers, who started the season 6-0, have found some momentum heading into a home showdown next week with No. 14 North Carolina. Pittsburgh has won three straight, each by 14 or more points. The Panthers (10-3), who improved to 8-1 at home, led by as much as 23 in the second half.

The Raiders managed to cut the lead to 13 late in the game, but the Panthers used a 10-2 run to quiet any hopes of a Colgate comeback.

Au’Diese Toney had 14 points and Xavier Johnson had 11 points, all in the first half, to help Pittsburgh, which shot 43 percent from the field. Terrell Brown also added 10 points and a team record nine blocks off the bench for the Panthers.

Dana Batt had nine points and Jack Ferguson added eight off the bench for the Raiders, who shot just 30 percent from the field and made just 4 of 24 3-pointers.

Johnson had 11 points in the first half on 4-of-7 shooting while Wilson-Frame added 10 points while hitting a pair of 3-pointers. The Panthers were stout defensively, holding Colgate to 23 points in the first half, with the Raiders shooting just 28.1 percent from the field and 11.1 percent from deep.

Rayman had eight points in the first half to lead the Raiders, but he shot just 4 from 11 from the field.

After Colgate claimed a 12-11 lead seven minutes into the game, Pittsburgh used an 11-2 run to take control then stretched the lead with a 16-6 run to end the half to go up 42-23.

—Field Level Media