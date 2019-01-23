No. 2 Duke rolls by Pitt, former assistant Capel

EditorsNote: adds to next-to-last graf

RJ Barrett scored 26 points, and Zion Williamson made his first 10 shots from the field on the way to 25 points as the freshman duo guided No. 2 Duke past host Pittsburgh 79-64 in a game with a unique coaching matchup Tuesday night.

Williamson ended up 11-for-13 from the field, while Barrett was 10-for-24.

Duke alum Jeff Capel with Pittsburgh and Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke were on opposite benches. Capel spent the past seven seasons on Duke’s coaching staff, recruiting many of the Blue Devils.

Cam Reddish, another freshman, added 15 points for the Blue Devils.

Duke (16-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) played its second full game in a row without freshman point guard Tre Jones, who sustained a separated shoulder last week in an overtime loss to Syracuse. The Blue Devils were coming off a 72-70 victory on Saturday against Virginia, which had been the last remaining undefeated Division I men’s team.

Duke was in its first game since being stripped of its most-recent No. 1 ranking.

Trey McGowens scored 14 points for Pittsburgh (12-7, 2-4), which has lost two games in a row after an upset victory over Florida State. The Panthers shot 3 of 15 on 3-point range against Duke.

Jared Wilson-Frame and Terrell Brown each had 12 points for Pittsburgh, but Xavier Johnson was shut out in the second half after posting eight first-half points.

Duke, which moved into a share of first place in the ACC, used a 12-0 run for a 27-16 lead.

Williamson shot 9-for-9 with one 3-pointer in the first half, which ended with the Blue Devils holding a 44-25 lead.

He made Duke’s final field goal of the half on a move in the lane with 2:03 left.

Capel was assessed a technical foul in the final minute of the opening half on what became a three-point possession for Duke.

Duke forward Javin DeLaurier missed his only first-half shot. That ended his streak of 19 consecutive made field goals, one short of an ACC record. DeLaurier ended the night 0 of 2 from the floor and finished with two points.

The Blue Devils improved to 3-0 in ACC road games.

