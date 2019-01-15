McGowens, Pitt upset No. 11 Florida State

EditorsNote: rewords lede; updates to “2 of 22” in fourth graf

In a battle of teams looking to even their records at 2-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference early in the season, Pittsburgh upset visiting No. 11 Florida State 75-62 on Monday night.

Guard Trey McGowens scored a game-high 30 points, pouring in 12 points during a key run in the second half that gave the Panthers (12-5, 2-2) a 60-50 lead, and they coasted from there. McGowens added seven rebounds, five steals and four assists in the win, which Panthers fans stormed the court to celebrate.

Also impressive was Pitt guard Xavier Johnson, who added 18 points, while Panthers guard Au’Diese Toney flirted with a double-double with nine points and eight boards.

Florida State (13-4, 1-3) was an abysmal 2 of 22 from 3-point range as the Seminoles took their second consecutive defeat. Florida State fell 80-78 on a last-second shot to No. 1 Duke on Saturday.

The Seminoles only had one double-figure scorer Monday: guard Trent Forrest, who had 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Florida State’s second-leading scorer, forward Mfiondu Kabengele, fouled out with just under 10 minutes to go in the game after scoring nine points. Florida State center Christ Koumadje grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, scored seven points and blocked five shots.

Losses at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center are becoming the norm for the Seminoles, who are now 1-8 there all-time. The Panthers improved to 10-2 at home this season and improved their series lead with Florida State to 13-4.

Pitt took a slim 36-34 lead into halftime, thanks to 20 trips to the free-throw line in the first half. The Panthers made 17 of those shots, accounting for almost half their points as McGowens went 7-for-7 and Johnson went 5-for-5 early on from the line. Pitt finished 38 of 46 (82.6 percent) at the line.

Florida State, which moved up from No. 13 to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, will hang around the Northeast for the next few days as it prepares for its next game Sunday at Boston College.

Pitt next plays Saturday at Syracuse.

