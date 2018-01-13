Hot start leads Georgia Tech past Pitt, 69-54

The Ramblin’ Wreck is rather quietly rambling and wrecking as good as anyone in the country right now.

Behind 16 points from junior Abdoulaye Gueye, Georgia Tech earned its fourth straight win with a 69-54 road victory over Pittsburgh at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Georgia Tech improved to 10-7 overall and 3-1 in ACC play, having now won three straight in conference play over Miami (FL), Notre Dame and Pitt with a big resume-building opportunity on the horizon.

The Yellow Jackets will host No. 3. Virginia on Thursday.

On the other side, Pitt is headed in the opposite direction, having now lost five straight games to start conference play, and dropped to 8-10 overall.

Pitt’s last victory came on Dec. 22 against Towson.

Four other players scored in double-figures for Georgia Tech.

Senior guard Tadric Jackson scored 13 points, sophomore guard Josh Okogie had 12 points, senior center Ben Lammers scored 11 points and freshman Jose Alvarado added 10 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Freshman Shamiel Stevenson, senior Monty Boykins and junior Jared Wilson-Frame each scored nine points in defeat for Pitt.

The only regular-season meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Panthers on Saturday was all Georgia Tech from the start.

The Yellow Jackets blitzed the Panthers with a 21-1 run to start the game and held a 25-5 lead with 12:10 remaining in the first half.

Pitt did cut into its deficit before halftime, closing to within 11 at 40-29 at the end of the first half.

Georgia Tech quickly rebuilt its lead to almost 20 in the second half, taking a 48-29 lead with 15:14 remaining in the game on a layup by Jackson.

Pitt closed back within 10 at 51-41 with 10:14 left, but Georgia Tech put the game away by going on a 13-0 run to take a 64-41 lead with 3:50 remaining.

--Field Level Media